Raising awareness about human trafficking has become all Texans’ responsibility as federal, state and local law enforcement agencies face an influx of undocumented immigrants being smuggled and trafficked to various hotspots throughout the state.
Director Cynthia Aulds from the Coalition to Combat Human Trafficking in Texas Gateway and Destination Cities recently teamed up with Coffee Barrel owner Dhaval Patel and Skidmore-Tynan High School Assistant Principal Ophelia de los Santos for an educational mission that gave 1,200 chances to save lives.
“We continue our work in the community to educate and help those in need,” said Patel. “I think it’s important to focus more on the schools and get the students involved with these initiatives. We have been working with Cynthia for years and this project was a great way for us to work together for an important cause.”
The project sets outs to expose people to the concepts, ideas and tell-tale signs of human trafficking in order to help prevent the number of victims from growing.
“Highway 59 goes straight from the border to Houston,” said Patel. “It affects our communities and there’s younger kids being victimized, so there’s a need to be educated.”
Local volunteers and students from Skidmore-Tynan High School met at the Coffee Barrel to help apply labels to 1,200 water bottles that were later transported to Laredo and McAllen and distributed with the help of local organizations.
“I think it definitely had an impact on our students to learn about human trafficking,” said de los Santos. “I think as a young adult it’s easy to get caught up in your own world and not realize what’s going on around you. They realized that just because they’re from a small town doesn’t mean they can’t make a difference or do things that could potentially save someone’s life.”
De los Santos shared that during a recent trip to Eagle Pass, she counted 27 troopers on the highway.
“It was surreal to see such a heavy law enforcement presence,” she said. “It hits you different when you see it in person and you realize this border crisis is affecting a lot of people. We are safe here in our little town, but we need to talk to our kids.
“They’re getting ready to go to college and go work in bigger cities. I don’t want them to have culture shock. We should prepare them for what’s waiting out there.”
De los Santos said she hopes the group can hold another event before school starts.
“Some people do have hidden agendas. Sometimes when people offer to help those in need, they end up taking advantage of them. It’s sad, but it’s the truth. The most vulnerable people are usually the ones that need to be more aware of their surroundings.”
Patel said the community is always invited to volunteer or ask for more information about their efforts.
“We are a hub,” said Patel. “We want to bring people together and make them aware of surrounding issues. We have problems in our own backyard, but the only way we can tackle them is by being open and willing to learn so we can stand stronger and say, ‘We’re not going to tolerate this.’”
