KENEDY – Plans are still on schedule for the city of Kenedy as construction began Sept. 20 at the Larry Kiesling Youth Sports Complex.
Chain-linked fencing lines the perimeter at the entrance of Joe Gulley Park, so citizens must obey the sign posted stating: no entrance allowed.
The state of the art facility will provide fields for the Kenedy High School baseball and softball teams for the upcoming 2019-2020 seasons.
“It will be ready in January,” Kenedy Mayor James Sutton said.
“We will let everyone know if it’s not ready
by then.”
Mayor Sutton stated there is a contingency plan in place if any problems surface that could lead to a delay with construction.
“We allowed an extra month from the projected date of breaking ground,” Sutton said.
The complex will have five fields — one baseball, two softball and two multi-purpose fields.
Cost of the complex is $7 million with artificial turf, built-in dugouts and a centralized concession and restroom area.
The five fields will also serve the Kenedy Little League and travel teams of area athletes.