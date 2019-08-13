Contributed information
WASHINGTON – Congressman Vicente Gonzalez (TX-15) announced $2,125,000 in federal funds were awarded to the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) through the Department of Education’s College Assistance Migrant Program (CAMP).
This grant will allow UTRGV to recruit, identify, and select 70 students from Hidalgo, Starr, and Willacy counties who are engaged, or whose parents are engaged, in migrant and other seasonal farm work, to participate in CAMP.
The grant funding will provide migrant students access to a higher education, academic tutoring, peer mentoring, financial assistance, career guidance and other tools to help them prepare to succeed and complete a college degree.
“A quality education should never be out of reach,” said Congressman Gonzalez.
“We have a responsibility to provide avenues for all people to earn a higher education or workforce training.
These federal funds will create an opportunity for migrant students in the Rio Grande Valley to have a better chance to succeed in our country.”
“Expanding educational opportunities for our community is one of UTRGV’s top priorities, and this grant allows our university to focus on migrant students and ensure their future success,” said UTRGV President Guy Bailey.
“I thank Congressman Gonzalez and everyone at UTRGV who assisted in obtaining this grant.”
The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Edinburg campus in Hidalgo County will house and provide the necessary resources for the project.
UTRGV will ensure that 86% of the CAMP students complete their first year of university and 25% complete a 40-hour CAMP internship.
With these funds, UTRGV has promised that 90% of student who complete their first year will reenroll for a second year of university studies.