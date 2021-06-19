ConocoPhillips recently awarded $35,000 in scholarships to seven Karnes County high school seniors with funds raised at ConocoPhillips’ Legacy Golf Tournament.
Over the past seven years, ConocoPhillips has awarded $260,000 in scholarships to outstanding Karnes County high school seniors.
2021 ConocoPhillips Legacy Scholarship Recipients are:
Falls City High School
• Jacob Hofauer has been recognized as an academic and athletic standout during his time at Falls City High School. He was a captain of the football team and a member of the baseball, basketball and track and field teams. In addition, he was active in multiple student government groups and participated in the Karnes County Youth Show for many years. Jacob will be attending St. Phillip’s College, majoring in advanced manufacturing technology.
• Tanner Soliz has been recognized for his outstanding academic and athletic achievements during his time at Falls City High School. He is the first FCHS student to earn 45 hours of college credit by graduation. In addition, he participated in multiple sports and student government activities. Tanner will be attending Texas A&M Corpus Christi in the fall, majoring in geographic information science (GIS).
After college, he plans to become a GIS surveyor.
Karnes City High School
• Ella Cummings has been recognized for her academic accomplishments and leadership at Karnes City High School. Ella was involved in multiple student government organizations and served as the president of her school’s FCA organization her senior year. She will be attending Texas State University and plans to double major in English and history.
After college, Ella hopes to write for a magazine and eventually start her own magazine that focuses on travel and different cultures around the world.
• Joshua Hale has been recognized for his outstanding academic achievements and strong work ethic. Joshua was a member of the tennis team and section leader in the band. In addition, he was the president and founder of the E-sports group at Karnes City High School. Joshua will be attending the University of Texas at Austin this fall, majoring in arts and entertainment technologies.
• Kylee Rodriguez has been recognized for both her academic achievements and as a leader at Karnes City High School. She has been involved in numerous organizations at school and served as president of the National Honor Society and vice president of her class. Kylee will be attending Texas A&M University in College Station in the fall, majoring in biomedical science. After earning her undergraduate degree, she plans to attend medical school, practice medicine in rural parts of Texas and, eventually, open her own nonprofit clinic.
Kenedy High School
• Paige Tam has been recognized for her outstanding academic accomplishments and leadership skills. Paige was captain of the school’s color guard team and served in leadership roles for multiple student government organizations. In addition, she was active in Kenedy 4-H Club and Kenedy FFA, where she served as president. She will be attending Texas A&M University in College Station in the fall, majoring in horticulture.
After college, she hopes to own her own farm and plant nursery.
Runge High School
• Alanna Ramirez has been recognized as an academic and athletic standout during her time at Runge High School. She played multiple sports, including varsity volleyball, varsity basketball, varsity softball, varsity tennis and color guard. Alanna also held numerous leadership positions, serving as co-captain and captain of the school’s volleyball team and senior class president.
She will be attending the University of Texas at Austin, majoring in civil engineering.