The Local Working Group in Bee County will present a conservation planning meeting from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Krause Ag Service, located at 14664 Highway 72 in Pawnee.
All are invited to give input and help determine local natural resource priorities and criteria for USDA conservation activities and programs planning for the upcoming fiscal year.
For more information, contact the local NRCS office at 361-358-3343, ext. 3, or the local Soil & Water Conservation District board member. Or visit www.tx.nrcs.usda.gov or www.tsswcb.state.tx.us.