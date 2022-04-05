A Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) contractor has begun a $1.5 million project to replace the existing bridge on FM 792 at Escondido Creek in the city of Kenedy.
The bridge is closed during construction and detour routes are in place. The project is a significant safety improvement for the public by widening the existing bridge from the current width of 26 feet to the new width of 44 feet and adding a 5-foot-wide sidewalk.
Closing the bridge entirely cut the estimated construction time in half. The project is expected to be completed in five months, by mid-August, weather permitting.
Drivers are urged to be aware of the closure and to allow extra travel time.
Information provided by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT)