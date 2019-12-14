By Chris Filoteo
Karnes Countywide staff
KARNES CITY – The Karnes City Council moved forward with requesting bids for a supervisory control and data acquisition contractor on the water cooling tower project after a meeting Nov. 26.
SCADA systems are used to monitor and control a plant or equipment in industries such as telecommunications, water and waste control, energy, oil and gas refining and transportation.
The phase is projected to finish by summer of 2020, according to Karnes City Manager Ken Roberts.
“The current one we have is old,” he said.
“The SACA system will help monitor the flow of water and lift station while sending a message to people that must fix the issue manually.
“It’s essential to have because the water comes out of the ground at one hundred and forty degrees.”
In other matters, the council approved action on Ordinance No. 2019-006 establishing procedures for the classification, disposition and sale of city-owned scrap and surplus personal property; authorizing proceeds of sale; repealing all ordinances in conflict; providing for severability and setting an effective date.
“It can be anything from a house, an old tool, or wire from an old project,” Roberts said.
“This is insurance to save us from any accusations.”
Conversely, the council approved on the Karnes County Appraisal District 2020-2021 ballot and cast 46 votes for Benny Lyssy.
Lastly, a monthly report on status of municipal park projects was discussed as a new walking trail at the Karnes City Park is nearly completed.
The next scheduled city council meeting is set for Jan. 28.