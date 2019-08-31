KARNES COUNTY – County Judge Wade J. Hedtke led a short discussion and then gained unanimous approval from the commissioners to declare a county wide burn ban to go into effect as of their last regular meeting, Aug. 13.
The ban is for 90 days and will be revisited if significant rainfall is widespread over the area in upcoming days.
No outside burning is to be done except for fire fighter training, public utilities, natural gas pipeline or mining operations or the planting and harvesting of agricultural crops or burns that are conducted by a prescribed burn manager certified under the Natural Resources Code 153.048 and meet those standards.
With the dry conditions and the blazing hot Texas summer in full effect, grass fires have become an almost every week occurrence in the county. The court urges everyone to be extra careful during these hot and dry conditions
The commissioners court, also approved three interlocal agreements between the state DMV, Lubbock County and between Karnes County and Karnes City.
The commissioners and Judge Wade J. Hedtke voted unanimously to an agreement with the state’s Department of Motor Vehicles to help provide for the provision of equipment and consumables used by the new DMV office in the county annex building.
The second agreement was with Lubbock County for assistance in providing for regional public defenders in capital cases. It is to provide court-appointed counsel for individuals charged with the offense of capital murder (death eligible) in the participating counties and who cannot afford to hire their own attorney.
In such an instance, the interlocal agreement should save the county money for providing such a service in hiring/providing a court-appointed public defender.
The third agreement has the county entering into an agreement with Karnes City for the mutual use of the new Law Enforcement/Fire Training Center. The contracts/agreements are to be written by County Attorney Jennifer Dillingham.
In other action by the court, commissioners approved a $5,000 line item adjustment to pay for an air conditioner for the new Department of Public Safety server room.