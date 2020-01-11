KARNES COUNTY – County commissioners approved a recommendation by Road & Bridge Engineer Wayne Gisler to award a contract for drainage improvements at the Karnes County jail after a meeting Dec. 31.
The commissioners awarded the contract to Tierra Lease, LLC for the construction for an amount of $235,495.
“We had five bidders total,” Gisler said.
“We are roughly $15,000 under budget with this project.
“It’s for an ultra flow system that will save a chunk of change for the county.”
In other matters, Karnes County EMS Assistant Director Casey Ebrom discussed upcoming changes to the drug supply chain processing for pharmaceuticals and how it relates to the fiscal impact on KCEMS.
“Back in 2013, legislation passed where the Federal Drug Administration tracks pharmaceuticals throughout the nation,” Ebrom said.
“Our primary supply company gives us a form with information about the purchased drug.
“We used to be able to buy five viles of whatever we needed, but now we will have to buy in bulk.
“This will cause significant restraints against our budgets, along with creating a big problem with back order items.”
Currently, KCEMS purchases any pharmaceuticals it requests in any quantity needed.
“With the change we would have to purchase a larger quantity in items we wouldn’t use before expiration,” Ebrom said.
Conversely, the commissioners approved an emergency notification system agreement for the Karnes County Emergency Management department.
According to its website, Hyper-Reach was built from the ground up as an emergency mass notification system. Designed to give public safety and emergency communicators the power to create and send messages easily with intuitive web and mobile interfaces, the full range of delivery options and immediate feedback and reporting.
“We can get people registered around the county to help with emergencies,” Commissioner Precinct 1 Shelby Dupnik said.
“They can receive texts through their cell phones for missing person reports and such.”
Participants of the system can add photographs of people in a file to help others become aware of any emergency, according to Dupnik.
The system would roughly cost $3,500 for the year, according to Dupnik.
“This is something we budgeted for already,” Karnes County Judge Wade Hedtke said.
“I think we should try it out for a year and see how it goes.”
In other matters, one polling place has changed for the upcoming March primary election.
“All polling locations are the same from the past with the exception of Polling Place 3, our Gillett location,” Karnes County Elections Administrator Sarah Garza said.
“The building we used is up for sale, so we were advised to find a new location for that area.”
The new polling location in Gillett will be at the Gillett Volunteer Fire Department station.
The next scheduled commissioners court meeting is set for Jan. 14 at 9 a.m. at the historical courthouse.