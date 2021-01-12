The Karnes County Commissioners Court recently approved a laundry list of items, including an interlocal agreement with Wilson County for work on a county road, shredding services and acceptance of materials donated by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).
The surplus road materials from TxDOT are valued at $28,464, and includes repaved asphalt. A portion of these millings will be dumped at the Kenedy Cemetery, where members of the cemetery association will spread them to improve access to the area.
Commissioners approved a contract with Shred-it, which has offices in San Antonio and Corpus Christi, for certified destruction of documents which are no longer needed in county offices but which may still contain sensitive information. Cost of the services provided is $2,983 per year, which may be adjusted based on the county’s needs.
Carrie Willison, a representative of Shred-it, said certificates of destruction are issued once work is completed to verify that all procedures required to dispose of the unwanted documents have been properly followed.
“One thing we do when we destroy all your unwanted paperwork is to recycle it,” Willison said. The county will receive a report of the estimated number of trees that have been saved as a result of recycling the paper.
“At the end of the day we want to make sure that 100 percent of your sensitive information is locked and secure,” she said, adding that the services are provided monthly.
County Judge Wade Hedtke and Pct. 2 Commissioner Bennt Lyssey had discussed the cost savings of not having each department spend money purchasing their own shredders and then replacing them when the devices wore out.
“We’re just trying to save money,” Hedtke said.
“I think we ought to try it,” Lyssey added.
The item was approved by a 4-1 vote, with Pct. 4 Commissioner Sharon Chesser voting against it.
An interlocal agreement with Wilson County was approved for a portion of County Road 204. Karnes County will pave the road and Wilson County will maintain it.
“We are only paving the portion of the road that abuts Karnes County, about 2.81 miles,” said County Attorney Jennifer Dillingham, who added that there is another part of the road that extends further into Wilson County.
Commissioners also approved a request to declare several items in the public works department as surplus material.
Road and Bridge Engineer Wayne Gisler said county employees compiled a list of all vehicles, heavy equipment and materials that have been in the county’s inventory “for quite a while” but which are not considered useful to the county.
“There are a lot of old vehicles and its costs a lot in maintenance expenses,” he said. “This is all equipment we don’t believe we’ll be utilizing and haven’t been utilizing.”
•josborne@mysoutex.com•