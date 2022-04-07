The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in Karnes County and the Karnes Soil and Water Conservation District will host a FY23 Local Working Group (LWG) meeting from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 12.
The public is welcome to attend.
The purpose of this annual LWG meeting is to set local conservation priorities and bring conservation stakeholders together to discuss conservation topics and issues relevant to helping Karnes County farmers and ranchers better conserve on-farm natural resources.
The agenda of the meeting is to update attendees on recent conservation efforts and to collect public input to help guide future conservation activities.
Through regular identification of conservation opportunities, effective Farm Bill investment can continue to benefit Karnes County.
Farmers, ranchers, conservationists and others interested in obtaining federal technical and financial assistance to improve private land in Karnes County are invited to participate.
For more information, contact Ernesto Favela, district conservationist, at 830-583-3224, Ext-3, or visit the NRCS Web site at http://www.tx.nrcs.usda.gov/.
Information submitted by Ernesto Favela, District Conservationist USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service