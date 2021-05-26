County donates $45,000, design expertise for city trail

Obtaining funding for a walking trail at Karnes City Park took a step forward with the donation of $45,000 from Karnes County and design coordination services from County Engineer Wayne Gisler.
The decision was made at a Karnes County Commissioners Court meeting on May 6 and is in addition to a $60,000 grant made by the San Antonio River Authority to Karnes City for the walking trail.
“Whatever you see fit to donate toward our project at the park would be greatly appreciated,” Karnes City Mayor Leroy Skloss said before the commissioners awarded the funds.
Commissioner Shelby Dupnik asked Skloss if Karnes City had sought any other donations and he was told just the SARA grant.
Karnes City did a pilot project, spending $12,700 of the $20,000 it had allocated to determine whether or not to go forward with the trail project. That money paid for a 425 foot section “as a test run,” Skloss said.
“You’re still probably going to have to come up with some money to complete the whole thing?” Commissioner Benny Lyssy asked, and Skloss said the city would need to budget additional funds to finish the project.
The Karnes City Council hopes to seek bids for the project soon to determine the estimated cost.
“We’ll see how those numbers fall out and decide whether to try to do the whole project at one time,” Skloss said. “If it’s feasible to do it that would be the preferable way to do it — get it over with and get it done.”
Bids will be sought for base material as well as the concrete walkway itself. The trail will be 8 feet wide and 6 inches thick.
Commissioners figured based on information provided that the trail would be about 4,300 square feet. It is designed to run from ball fields toward the maintenance yard and then back in the other direction to connect to another concrete trail at the city park. A portion of the trail will be located along County Road 246.
Commissioner James Rosales offered his expertise in helping review the bids for the concrete work once they are received.
“We are probably looking at late June (the June 28 council meeting to determine how to proceed),” Skloss said.
Commissioner Sharon Chesser said it was her understanding that the commissioners court was going to address the donation in the next budget.
“Absolutely,” County Judge Wade Hedtke said.
Lyssy suggested a $45,000 donation plus the services of the county engineer to review the project, and the other commissioners agreed, approving the motion by a 5-0 vote.
Skloss, who noted the city also has plans for an amphitheater at the park, said he appreciated the county’s financial help and engineering expertise.
“Thank you very much — we’ll try to make it look really good,” he said.
