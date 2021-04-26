Karnes County Commissioners and County Judge Wade Hedtke voted to end the county’s participation in the Families First Coronavirus Recovery Act, as of April 30, which allowed county employees to receive special funds outside of personal leave if they or someone in their family contracted COVID-19.
The county had only been required to offer the additional funding through Dec. 31, 2020, and many other counties had already ended participation in the plan at that time.
“What if we have a second wave as they are saying could happen?” County Commissioner and County Emergency Management Coordinator Shelby Dupnik said.
“Then we can revisit it,” Hedtke said. “There has been ample opportunity for folks to get vaccinated if they want to be vaccinated.”
During a recent drive-thru COVID-19 shot clinic offered by Otto Kaiser Memorial Hospital, only about 250 people received vaccines while 1,000 vaccines were available.
In March, Dupnik was among those who said they did not favor extending the recovery act through the end of April.
“I don’t think we need to extend it,” he said at the time. “I think if something happens we look at it on a case by case basis. More people are getting vaccinated so you’re starting to see (COVID-19) numbers drop.”
Among the reasons commissioners gave for extending the recovery act at the March meeting was the spring break holiday and Easter, but Hedtke noted there will always be special events which could potentially impact COVID-19 numbers.
It’s always going to be something — spring break, summer break, the Memorial Day, the Fourth of July,” Hedtke said. “We’ve got to move forward. You’re going to have this question and at some point (extending the FFCRA) does have to stop.”
The financial assistance is only available to county employees once, and after that any leave taken because of COVID-19 would have to come out of paid time off. It was noted that if an employee had to take time off because a family member was ill, the employee only received two-thirds of their regular pay and not 100 percent.
A motion had been made at the March meeting to extend the recovery act to 90 days, but that proposal did not move forward for lack of a second to the motion.
On April 13, commissioners voted 5-0 to discontinue the county’s recovery act participation.