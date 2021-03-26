Karnes County commissioners voted to extend the Families First Coronavirus Recovery Act for another 30 days, which would allow county employees to receive special funds outside of personal leave if they or someone in their family contracts COVID-19.
The FFCRA expired nationwide on Dec. 31, 2020, however, the commissioners court originally voted to extend the protection plan for an additional 90 days, which expires March 31. Many other government entities, including other counties, allowed the provision to expire at the end of 2020.
Commissioner Shelby Dupnik, who also serves as the county’s emergency services coordinator, voted against extending the act in Karnes County.
“I don’t think we need to extend it,” he said. “I think if something happens we look at it on a case by case basis. More people are getting vaccinated so you’re starting to see (COVID-19) numbers drop.”
Commissioner Sharon Chesser said she believed extending FFCRA “coming out of spring break wouldn’t hurt.”
County Judge Wade Hedtke took a middle position, saying while he wanted to provide the same relief to all county employees, he thought a 90-day extension, which was proposed by Chesser and Commissioner James Rosales, was too long.
“If somebody in the county does come down with (COVID-19), I think they are going to ask whey they weren’t given the same opportunity. They should be afforded the same right and benefit that everybody else had.”
But in regard to spring break, he said there will always be events and seasons in which COVID-19 numbers could potentially spike.
“It’s always going to be something — spring break, summer break, the Memorial Day, the Fourth of July,” Hedtke said. “We’ve got to move forward. You’re going to have this question and at some point (extending the FFCRA) does have to stop.”
The financial assistance is only available to county employees once, and after that any leave taken because of COVID-19 would have to come out of paid time off. It was noted that if an employee had to take time off because a family member was ill, the employee only received two-thirds of their regular pay and not 100 percent.
“If it spikes up (and several new COVID-19 cases are diagnosed) we’re probably going to have to revisit it,” Rosales said. He made a motion to extend the measure for 90 days, but only Chesser voted in favor.
A new motion was made for a 30-day extension, which Hedtke said he supported, and the measure passed by a 4-1 vote, with Dupnik in opposition.
