The strength of Karnes County’s financial reserves and the possibility of helping fund Karnes City’s park improvements were among items that the Karnes County Commissioners Court focused on during a recent meeting
Karnes County is in a strong financial position, with reserve funds that could sustain county operations far beyond the minimum recommendations, including to an outside audit report presented to the commissioners court on April 30.
The auditor, Michael Del Toro, a partner with the ABIP accounting firm in San Antonio, told county leaders that Karnes County has accrued $33 million in unassigned general funds.
“That revenue is about 2 1/2 years of reserves and that’s a very stable financial position for the county,” he said. “Best practices call for at least three to six months reserves (meaning all county operations could be funded for at least that long during an emergency) and you guys have 2 1/2 years.
“That’s good financial stability and the general fund has increased about $3.3 million in 2020.” That’s despite the COVID-19 pandemic which had an impact on expenses and in some cases delayed the receipt of tax funds, or reduced those funds).
Park plans detailed
The commissioners court heard a presentation from Karnes City Mayor Leroy Skloss about the city’s park project, with an invitation to assist with funding.
Skloss said the city has been working on the park project for a number of years after receiving a land donation and have made numerous improvements, including the addition of three ballfields.
“This walking trail is something we have discussed for quite some time,” Skloss said. “Last fall we were fortunate enough to receive a $16,000 donation from the San Antonio River Authority (SARA) which we have not used.
“In visiting with the river authority, I guess they are wondering where we are with the project and so this past Tuesday the council approved for us to go ahead and move forward and try to get the rest of these trails put in place.”
Skloss said the council discussed completing the entire project, possibly with a concrete walkway, although the cost is something that must first be determined.
City leaders approached Gisler, the county road and bridge engineer, to offer his input on the park project.
Skloss asked the commissioners court for permission to draw on Gisler’s expertise and also to see if the county might be able to assist with any funds for the project.
Commissioner James Rosales asked what the approximate cost of park improvements will be.
“We don’t really know at this time,” Skloss said. He said work on one trail’s cost was about $29.88 per meter foot.
“That was done last year and everything came to a screeching halt with the pandemic,” he said.
Skloss said the city will seek bids for work on the trails “and then we’ll decide if we can afford it.”
County Judge Wade Hedtke said the county has helped other entities in the past and suggested a monetary donation be considered.
Gisler said he is happy to help with the project.
“If the court blesses me to look at it” he would like for his input to be considered part of a donation by the county.
“Whatever the court is willing to donate to the project is greatly appreciated,” Skloss said. “I’m excited we do have a park for our local folks to use.”
No immediate action was taken by commissioners, and the request will be considered at a future meeting.
