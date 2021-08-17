Karnes County leaders are making plans that will set the stage for all other county activities and expenditures for the next fiscal year – the 2021-22 budget.
The Karnes County Commissioners Court was scheduled to have a budget workshop on Aug. 11. County Judge Wade Hedtke anticipated the upcoming budget would be in the neighborhood of $30 million.
“It’s budget time, and that’s an important process for the county,” he said. “We are closely reviewing financial needs and requests. I meet with each individual department head and we discuss needs and wants, and I ask them to differentiate between the two.”
The county was hit hard by the pandemic in 2020, with repercussions lingering through 2021, as well as a temporary economic downtown resulting from lower oil and gas prices a year ago. However, a surge in oil activity and higher oil prices have led to a rebound in economic fortunes.
“We took a hit last year, but things are better now and we are in good shape financially,” Hedtke said. “We look at things closely to make sure we are not spending frivolously, but are focusing on the things that are most important to our citizens.
“I budget very conservatively. We want to make sure we remain financially stable whatever circumstances we face. I run the county as if it were a business, because that’s the best way and how it needs to be run. Whatever decisions we make, we are always looking out for the best interests of the people of Karnes County. That’s why we were elected to serve in the first place, and they are always our top priority.”
•josborne@mysoutex.com•