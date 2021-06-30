Karnes County Judge Wade Hedtke has a new administrative assistant – Hannah Hons – but she is definitely not new to Karnes County itself.
Hons, who started her new role in mid-May, was born and raised in Karnes County and is a 2014 graduate of Karnes City High School. Before she began working for the county, she worked for Western Services in Floresville after earning her bachelor’s degree in agricultural business from Tarleton State University.
After seeing a posting for a job as administrative assistant to Hedtke online, Hons applied and was selected for the post.
“Since I’m from here I have really enjoyed getting to work with county leaders and other community members, some of whom have watched me grow up,” she said. “Getting to have a hand in helping the community and making a positive impact.”
While any new job will have inevitable adjustments and a learning curve, Hons said she is where she wants to be – helping to serve local residents.
“I am really enjoying the job and the variety, and I’m working to learn each part of it as well as I possibly can,” she said. “One of the things I’m having to balance is that I’m secretly a perfectionist.
“I’m excited for what my future holds at Karnes County has in store for me and I’m excited about the many ways I will be able to be involved in helping to make improvements in our community. This is really a perfect opportunity, and I feel very fortunate to be able to do this in my hometown, where I grew up.”
