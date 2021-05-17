In response to a rapidly growing crisis, the Karnes County Commissioners Court enacted a state of disaster related to incidents of human smuggling occurring at the border with Mexico and spilling over to other areas of the state which are having an impact on local law enforcement, as well.
While there have been few reported incidents in Karnes County, it is putting a strain on officers who have had to pick up the slack as state troopers are called away, said Karnes County Judge Wade Hedtke.
“I’ve spoken with the sheriff and we’re not seeing a whole lot of that right now in our county right now but it is around us and it’s on it’s way,” he said. “We need to apply some pressure on the government to get back down to the border and protect us.
“Our DPS (Texas Department of Public Safety) is being sent down to the border which takes away from the protection of our local community. We’d like to have our troopers here. It’s a strain on our local law enforcement.”
Pct. 1 Commissioner Shelby Dupnik, who also serves as the Karnes County emergency management coordinator, said he wants to make sure the declaration is as effective as possible.
“Normally when you declare a disaster it goes to FEMA (the Federal Emergency Management Agency),” he said. “I don’t know if FEMA’s going to do anything at all.
“How long is this good for? Some of the people I’ve talked to say it’s only good for seven days.”
Dupnik said he agrees there is a state of disaster related to illegal border crossing, but he wants to make sure the state of emergency continues for a longer period while the crisis continues.
Hedtke said he would look into the duration of the declaration, and the commissioners court could extend it as needed.
He referred to incidents in LaVaca County to the east in which law enforcement was involved in seven high speed chases.
“Live Oak County has been hit hard and Bee, too,” Hedtke said.
Pct. 2 Commissioner Benny Lyssy said conditions were some of the worst the U.S. has experienced in dealing with the border crisis, and added that it takes up to 15 years for immigrants to pay off cartels which get them across the border.
“It’s a bad situation,” Dupnik said.
The declaration referred to the health, life and property of Karnes County residents being under imminent threat from human trafficking stemming from the state’s border with Mexico, and stated that the “continual violation of our sovereignty and territoral integrity has resulted in the residents of Karnes County being assaulted and threatened with violence and robbed while also sustaining vast amounts of property damage.”
Another concern raised was due to the potential spread of unknown variants of COVID-19 spread as the result of an infusion of illegal immigrants into the region.
“Extraordinary measures must be taken to ensure the protection of the health, safety and welfare” of area residents, the document stated.
The state of emergency declaration also requests the assistance of additional law enforcement to protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the county and requests that the governor provide state military forces to assist the county sheriff in the enforcement of the law. It authorizes the use of all available resources to respond to the crisis
