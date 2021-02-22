Members of the Karnes County Commissioners Court are voicing strong opposition to pending legislation which they say would “silence county officials” in their efforts to monitor key issues and plans before the Texas Legislation.
Two bills presented to the Texas Legislature, Senate Bill 234 and House Bill 749, proposed by state Sen. Bob Hall and state Rep. Mayes Middleton, would “prohibit a political subdivision from spending public funds to hire an individual required to register as a lobbyist for the purpose of lobbying a member of the Texas Legislature or pay a nonprofit state association or organization” to influence or monitor state government operations.
“What this bill is trying to do is prohibit the use of county funds to support any nonprofit organization engaging in administrative communication,” said Pct. 1 Commissioner Shelby Dupnik. “That means the Association of Counties could not be funded, the sheriff’s association could not be funded, any organization that the county tax dollars go to to help promote at the legislature for the good of the citizens would not be allowed.
You would actually have to do it yourself and on your own dime because we couldn’t use any type of tax dollars for anything.”
Pct. 2 Commissioner Benny Lyssey noted the bill would also affect schools.
“Schools, hospitals, cities, appraisal districts — anything that receives government funding,” Dupnik said.
Dupnik said on a recent conference call for the Texas Association of Counties, it was noted that there are some Republican senators who are against the proposed bills.
“Things are starting to change but still we need to get everybody to pass this resolution ... send it to the governor and lieutenant governor and get everybody to sign on to this document (opposing the Senate Bill 234 and House Bill 749),” he said.
“Notify our senators and representatives that we oppose it,” Lyssy said. “It’s going to affect us all. We won’t be able to have our watchdog groups that will sit in and notify us about bills that we need to support or want to not support.”
Dupnik noted that regular lobbyists who work for corporations would not be affected, nor would it impact state lobbying efforts at the national level.
“The representatives and senators of our state legislature could hire a lobbyist to go to Washington and they would not be affected,” he added. “This is just an attempt to silence county government and not just county government but local government. They want us to sit there and just say nothing. With the efforts we put on last year, with the road and bridge money we received or any other grant, we may not have possibly gotten anything.”
County Judge Wade Hedtke said he and about 14 or 15 other rural county judges are forming a coalition of rural judges “so we can have a little more bite to our bark. When we work together and come together that happens.”
Hedtke said he had a Zoom meeting with one of the bill sponsors “and that’s exactly what it is, it’s silencing. They want you — they tell you — they said ‘it means more to us if the actual citizens come up. Well ... how many citizens or commissioners have time on their own dime to go spend two weeks in Austin during the session and be able to read through a bill that pork keeps getting stacked into it.
“I don’t know all the lingo of it. But you know who does? It’s those lobbyists that stand up for us and that’s why they’re trying to get rid of those guys. Those lobbying firms, they know the game. ... Those representatives and senators don’t like that. This is an important deal.”
