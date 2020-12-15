Although Karnes County leaders decided not to prohibit burning at their last November meeting, the Karnes County Commissioners Court was scheduled to reexamine the issue at their first December meeting.
Dry conditions have prompted some area counties to already approve burn bans, but heavy rainfall the weekend after Thanksgiving led to a delay of such an order for Karnes County on Nov. 30.
“All we’ve got to do is threaten a burn ban and it rains,” joked County Judge Wade Hedtke.
Pct. 1 Commissioner Shelby Dupnik recommended putting a burn ban into effect, but Pct. 3 Commissioner Sean O’Brien said he was hoping to take advantage of the wetter conditions and have a controlled burn.
“If you’re going to burn, burn responsibly,” Hedtke advised the public. “No bonfires.”
Dupnik recommended that the commissioners court consider a possible burn ban at its Dec. 8 meeting, depending on conditions.
Capital case help
The commissioners court also approved an interlocal agreement for regional public defender representation between Karnes and Lubbock counties in capital murder cases that go before the court in Karnes County.
“If we were to have a capital murder case, it could cost us hundreds and hundreds of thounsands of dollars,” Hedtke said.
The agreement with Lubbock County would make those services available to Karnes County at a significantly reduced rate. Other area counties, including Goliad, have similar agreements in place.
Dupnik asked if there was any limit to the financial responsibility that Lubbock County would incur as a result of the agreement.
“Not that I am aware of,” Hedtke said.
In other action, the commissioners court:
• Approved an agreement with the San Antonio Food Bank for pop-up distribution services in Karnes County. This requires at least 15 or 20 local volunteers participate in food distribution.
Dupnik asked what would happen if there weren’t enough local volunteers.
“Thn technically we’d be out of compliance, but we’ve always been able to get at least 15 or 20 volunteers,” Administrative Assistant Justin Meyer said.
• Approved replacement of equipment and parts for 15 automated external defibrillator (AED) units in county buildings at a cost of $2,098.71.
“These devices do save lives and are very important for us to have,” Hedtke said.
• Declared a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2005 Chevrolet ambulance to be surplus, because of their age and condition.
• Tabled a decision on a security system for the county auditor’s office.
• Approved receiving a donation of $1,000 from Brandon. Perdue, Fielder, Collins & Mott for Christmas gift bags for county employees.
• Tabled a decision to hire Shred-It to provide commercial shredding services for the county.
•josborne@mysoutex.com•