KARNES CITY – In a regular meeting of the Karnes County Commissioners Court Tuesday, Aug. 13, the new tax rate for the county was proposed as a rollback rate of $0.220579 per $100 property valuation. Last year’s rate was set at $0.257092.
The proposed rate is a little lower, but the county will actually be getting additional revenue from the new proposed rate because property values have risen by almost $2 billion.
The proposed rate breaks down into two components as $.183094 for maintenance and operations (MO) and $.037485 for road and bridge (RB) special use.
With the higher valuations, the county will be looking at an increase from $18,176,326.61 for 2018 to $19,932,729.34 in possible revenue this year, a difference of $1,756,326.61.
“Since the rollback rate is selected by the court, we will have to have two public hearings on the matter,” said the county’s tax assessor-collector, Brenda Janysek.
Notice of the proposed rate also must be published in the local newspaper. It is set to be published in the Aug. 28 issue.
The dates for the public hearings are set by law. The first must be at least four days after the publication date of the notice and the court has set a date for the first hearing to be Sept. 10 at 9 a.m. at the Karnes County Historic Courtroom located at 101 N. Panna Maria Ave., Suite 200 in Karnes City.
The second public hearing is scheduled for Sept. 16 and will be held at 6 p.m. at the same location.
The rate can only be adopted after these two public hearings and then the commissioners court can further discuss and approve or disapprove it.