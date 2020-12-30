Karnes County leaders discussed the possibility of creating a standalone human resources department, but took no action on the matter, during a recent meeting of the Karnes County Commissioners Court.
“This has been discussed for a couple of years – it makes sense,” said Pct. 3 Commissioner Sean O’Brien.
HR responsibilities currently are handled by the county treasurer’s office, but O’Brien said he would like to see an independent department take on these duties.
“It’s been done well so far, but I could see it being a conflict of interest to have an elected official over (HR),” he said. “It seems like HR should be a separate department.”
Pct. 1 Commissioner Shelby Dupnik said he believes there is reason to create an HR department.
“It’s been proposed for some time, but during (the COVID-19 crisis) a lot more people are asking questions about medical benefits,” he said. “I believe we can do a better job serving our employees. What does the court need to do to make it better?”
When a new employee is hired, an independent HR department could spend more time on a formal orientation process, Dupnik added.
Determining the scope and duties of such a department should be worked out first, County Judge Wade Hedtke said.
“We need to define what its position would be to Karnes County, look at what some other counties are doing and see what works best,” Hedtke said. “I would like to see it on the agenda for the next few months” to continue discussions and to get feedback.
“If we decided to do it, we couldn’t do it until the next budget year,” Dupnik said.
One benefit of having such a department would be if questions about benefits arise, they would be directed to an HR department instead of the county treasurer’s office, O’Brien said. “That will help clarify things.”
