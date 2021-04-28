Voicing strong opposition to what they say is the state government overstepping its bounds, the Karnes County Commissioners Court adopted a resolution opposing bills in the Texas Legislature which they say is trying to limit and silence local governments.
The bills in question are Senate Bill 10, Senate Bill 234 and House Bill 749. These proposals would prohibit lobbying by local government entities, such as counties, city councils and school board, from using taxpayer funds to hire lobbyists or legislative consultants.
The resolution was authored by County Judge Wade Hedtke and Commissioner Shelby Dupnik.
“The Senate committee on local government has been pretty active in trying to silence commissioners courts ... they are trying to say that we cannot use taxpayers dollars (for purposes such as) becoming a member of (the Texas Association of Counties),” Dupnik said. “It’s come out of committee, it’s on the intent calendar which means it can come up for voting when they’re in session.
“Some of the testimony on both these bills lasted into the wee hours of the morning ...”
“Started at 1 o’clock and finished at 4:30 or 5 a.m.,” Hedtke said.
“I don’t know why they pick on commissioners, I guess because we’re always complaining about unfunded mandates (directives from the state which require local action but do not provide funds for that action),” Dupnik said. “They also want us to do education strictly by Zoom. ... They want to cut all travel out for commissioners.”
“This will probably end up affecting the school boards, it will affect the cities, it’s going to affect a lot ... They’re trying to silence the commissioners court from doing all kinds of stuff.”
Hedtke noted that the commissioners court is directly elected by the citizens of Karnes County.
“The commissioners court is hired by taxpayers to represent taxpayers,” he said. “Big government is trying to silence us and this is not a good deal. You need to pick up your phones, everybody ... you need to call your representatives , call your senators and say, ‘This is not good business.’”
Dupnik said the amount paid for representation at the state level is small compared to the benefits the county receives as a result of lobbying state government.
“For what little money we pay a lobbyist, which we share with three or four other counties, and through our efforts with them going up to Austin, we’ve brought back to the county about $25 million. That’s a pretty good return on your money that we’ve put back into transportation infrastructure for our county.”
Hedkte said he and 12 other rural county judges met with a state representative who brought the bill forward in a virtual setting.
“My question to him was, ‘What are you so afraid of allowing a rural county to have some representation to look at the bills ... these lobbyists, those folks sit there and they read every bit of that bill, they read every bit of the information in that bill, the follow the amendments, they follow the things they strike out of them. ... Why would you not want to allow ... it’s not something they’re giving to us for free, it’s something that we’re paying for. Why would you not want us to be able to do that? What are you so afraid of somebody seeing y’all do.
“This representative said, ‘Well, we really want the commissioners and the judge and the local taxpayers ... we want them to be involved. Well whenever you’re running a bill through ... from 1 o’clock in the morning to 4:30 in the morning on a Tuesday ... who can do that ... and continue to fulfill our duties to the taxpayers here. That;s another thing that’s involved in this bill if it passes ... if we go as a commissioners court or an elected official, if you spend x mount of time there. you are going to have to register as a lobbyist.
“This is bad business ... it’s bad business especially for us rural counties and I’ve seen that a representative has put an exception in there that it wouldn’t apply to rural counties, but that’s still to be determined.”
Dupnik said people testified before the Legislature that there are paid people working for larger counties that were supportive of the bill because they have significantly more resources to devote to interacting with the Legislature.
Hedtke said a perfect example of lobbyists helping Karnes County is the amount of County Transportation Infrastructure Funds (CTIF) received.
“11.8 million dollars came directly back to Karnes County because of this little amount of money that we pay the lobbyists,” Hedtke said. “The commissioners court ... two years ago, y’all went up there and sat there during the legislative session ... The time that those commissioners spent there, just that little bit of time, they would have had to register as lobbyists. It’s crazy.”
