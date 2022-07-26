During the height of the pandemic, many residents of Karnes County sought out opportunities to work from home, but were frustrated by slower internet speeds and service that were not compatible with the desires of companies seeking these kinds of employees.
During the July 12 regular meeting of the Karnes County Commissioners Court, the possibility of updating broadband in the county, including download and upload speeds to alleviate this dilemma, was the focus of one commissioner’s report to his colleagues.
Karnes County Pct. 1 Commissioner Shelby Dupnik presented preliminary stage facts that outlined where the county is at present and what kind of effort can be realistically pursued to bring more of its residents into a stronger position in terms of internet service.
“Several people tried to get jobs,” he said, and the opportunities disappeared when they were not able to meet basic connectivity requirements.
Karnes County is not alone in looking at modernizing what is available for residents. Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) whose state is similar to Texas in the size of many of its rural counties in relation to metropolitan areas, just announced that Maine would invest $110 million in broadband infrastructure improvements using federal funding. In Maine, an estimated 22,000-plus households should benefit from improved service.
Dupnik said that another part of the population here that was affected severely during the height of the pandemic was students. He told Karnes County Judge Wade Hedtke and the other commissioners that students who were home when schools closed during the COVID-19 shutdown mandate struggled because of weak service and lower speeds in many cases.
Dupnik said that there is potential for counties such as Karnes to be part of some major funding that may be coming from more than one revenue stream in the near future. Karnes County should not be passive in looking at what might be improved here, he emphasized.
Dupnik said options such as mapping the county and moving forward on conducting a survey were useful approaches to identifying specific broadband improvements that could propel Karnes County into a stronger position with respect to rural broadband accessibility and availability.
In April 2020, the state published a report, “A Briefing Prepared for the Governor’s Broadband Development Council.” As noted in that report which cited a second national publication, broadband internet is “a foundation for economic growth, job creation, global competitiveness, and a better way of life.”
Based on data collected for the state at that time, the council’s report stated that rural Texas represented an area where “many residents (are) at a disadvantage compared to other areas of the state, leaving rural Texans at risk of being left behind.”
With the establishment of the Governor’s Broadband Development Council through HB 1960 86(R), Gov. Greg Abbott and the legislature took what the report stated was a step toward a more connected Texas.
For some, Texas has a marked digital divide between its large cities and its rural counties, putting the very populations discussed by Dupnik at risk of falling even farther behind in access to better jobs and education over the next several years without taking initiative on the county level to improve the situation..
For additional information on broadband data and solutions, a website, Connected Nation Texas, offers updated broadband coverage maps for the state. Here are also resident feedback and provider data. For Karnes County, a map published Jan. 31, 2022, lists 100% household availability with internet service with speeds of at least 10 mbps download and 1 mbps upload.
This particular map illustrates that there are no unserved households in the county based on that criteria. This same map, though, leaves room for reconsideration as to what might change for the better here with a strong plan to secure funding and a countrywide approach as potentially recommended by the commissioners court.
Connected Nation stated that 15% of rural residents and 17 million school-aged children in the United States are currently working without adequate broadband services and coverage.
