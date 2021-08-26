Restoring the confidence of vendors and ensuring bills for emergency purchases are paid in a timely manner led the Karnes County Commissioners Court to approve a resolution calling for payment in emergency situations within three days of a purchase.
Some of those emergency purchases are in the road and bridge department, but Robert Ebrom, chief deputy for the Karnes County Sheriff’s Office, said law enforcement has been impacted as well.
The lack of timely payments has led some to decline in doing business with the county, Ebrom said.
“The vendors are so spooked right now they won’t hardly do business with us,” Ebrom told the commissioners court. “We had a dispatch (computer) console go down in the middle of the night on a Saturday – a computer burned up.”
Ebrom said a vendor was contacted and asked to replace the unit.
“(The vendor) said, ‘No, I’m not doing that. Y’all have got me so spooked I’m not going to sell a computer to the county because you won’t pay us.’”
Ebrom asked the commissioners court for a decision that would help expedite emergency purchases and to reassure vendors that they would be paid promptly.
County Judge Wade Hedtke said establishing a reasonable timeframe for emergency purchases and payments is also important for the county auditor’s office in “avoiding havoc – it’s kind of been a free for all.”
Commissioner Shelby Dupnik said when emergencies arise, it’s important for either Hedtke or County Auditor Tom Dupnick to be notified as soon as possible.
“Before we do too much, let’s check on the money first,” Dupnik said.
Commissioners determined that payment within three days was a reasonable timeframe for covering emergency purchases.
“We want to be able to tell vendors that we’ll take care of it,” Hedtke said. He added that using a county issued credit card is another way the vendors can be paid quickly.
“We tried that option but the vendor didn’t take a credit card,” Ebrom said. “I offered to write a check out of my own pocket and get reimbursement later.”
The emergency purchase resolution was unanimously approved by the commissioners court.
