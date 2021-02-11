by Jeff Osborne
Editor
K
arnes County has several improvement projects either underway or soon to begin thanks to several grants that will result in infrastructure repair and attention to concerns in floodplain areas.
In January, the county received another Community Development Block Grant from the Texas Department of Agriculture that will help complete work started more than a century ago.
“It’s for $350,000 to extend the waterway that West Oso was awarded back in 1920,” said Justin Meyer, administrative assistant to the county judge.
Another major push is to give Karnes County residents who have homes in floodplain areas who were affected by Hurricane Harvey a chance to sell their property if they wish to do so.
The county has received $1.725 million for the homeowner assistance program which is available for people whose property was impacted by flooding in the aftermath of Harvey in 2017.
“Since the time of these storms, the Karnes County community has risen to the long-term challenge of recovery and seen an outpouring of assistance from nationwide charitable organizations, local community organizations and involved citizens,” said Marie Mayfield with Langford Community Management Services, which is helping to oversee the grant.
“A round of recovery assistance has been made available through a Community Development Block Grant awarded through the Texas General Land Office.”
The grants are intended to benefit low to moderate income Karnes County homeowners whose property was directly damaged as a result of Hurricane Harvey. The application process began on Jan. 25, and more information can be obtained by or emailing Mayfield at marie@lcmsinc.com or by calling her at 512-452-0432.
•josborne@mysoutex.com•