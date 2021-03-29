It’s out with the old to make way for the new, as an old county records building constructed in the 1930s was recently demolished and a new archive building will serve as a state of the art facility to house and preserve the county’s historical records.
Demolition of the old building, which previously housed a cafe and later served as the county’s special projects building and also as a storage facility.
County Judge Wade Hedtke, working with Karnes County Commissioners as well as District Clerk Denise Rodriguez and County Clerk Carol Swize, envision a new facility which is expected to more closely reflect the architecture of the Karnes County Courthouse.
The old building was no longer in good condition, and its usefulness had come to an end, said County Judge Wade Hedtke.
“The county had owned it for several years, and it had been most recently used for storage,” said County Judge Wade Hedtke. “There were roof leaks and it wasn’t a good option for us anymore.”
The new building is still in the design phase, and artists renderings should be available soon,” said Justin Meyer, administrative assistant to the county judge.
Although a simple metal building is planned to keep costs down, a facade on the outside will match the design of the courthouse.
“It will be a two-story building with 4,000 square feet,” Meyer said. “It will be used to store records for the county clerk and district clerks offices.”
