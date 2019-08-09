County’s salary survey not to affect this year’s budget

KARNES COUNTY – The first agenda item at Wednesday’s special meeting of the county’s commissioners court went directly into executive session.
The item concerned the completed salary survey by a San Antonio firm. The executive session lasted just under one hour before Judge Wade J. Hedtke and the commissioners returned to the open session.
Discussion of the topic was headed by the judge in that he believed the department heads were the ones to determine if an individual worker merited a raise or not.
He was against an across-the-board raise for county employees at this time.
“The county employees are paid very well for the most part,” said Judge Hedtke.
Commissioner Sean O’Brien mentioned, “We have a lot of people that have maxed out in their positions and only a few at the bottom salary ranges.”
A suggestion was made by Commissioner Sharon Chesser to conduct a workshop with respect to the salary survey before the budget this year to see if the survey could help in justifying the county’s salary issues.
“The department heads are the ones to evaluate their employees. We don’t want to micromanage. We will need the numbers from the department heads,” O’Brien said.
Hedtke made a motion to take no action on the survey at this time. It was seconded and the vote was three to one with Chesser casting the lone disapproval. Commissioners O’Brien and Benny Lyssy voted along with the judge for the three votes to take no action. Commissioner Shelby Dupnik was absent from the court on Wednesday.
In other court action, the commissioners acknowledged the receipt of a $24,946.50 donation from Encana for the installation of dust control materials and related improvements on CR 356.
“They have already laid the substance down and it appears to be working. We will monitor it over the next few days or weeks to determine its benefits,” said County Road and Bridge Engineer Wayne Gisler.
EMS director Dennis Kelley also advised the court that an EMS unit is now stationed in Karnes City on a 24/7 basis. The office is housed at 115 N. Market St.
“This will definitely cut down on our response time to Falls City and other northern parts of the county,” Kelley said.
The court also set up a salary grievance committee to handle questions during budgetary alignments in the upcoming months. The court decided to have six county officials plus three public civilians on the committee. The three civilian representatives will be selected from the current list of citizens serving on the county’s grand jury.
The next meeting of the commissioners court is set for Tuesday, Aug. 13, at 9 a.m. in the Karnes County historic courtroom.