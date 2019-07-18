By Bruce Harper Karnes Countywide staff
KARNES CITY – In their regular meeting of Tuesday, July 9, the county commissioners set a date for an auction of county surplus equipment on Saturday, Aug. 24, at 10 a.m. at the Youth Show Barn.
The surplus items include Road and Bridge Department equipment and vehicles. Several county offices also have supplied desks, computers and other various furnishings and equipment no longer in service.
The Karnes County Sheriff’s Office will be placing a few items into the auction. Neighboring towns and entities have been invited to use the auction to rid themselves of surplus items.
A complete list will be made available as the time draws nearer.
In other action pertaining to the auction, the court authorized or entered into a consignment agreement with Alamo Auctioneers from San Antonio to conduct the auction on behalf of Karnes County.
Representing Alamo Auctions at the meeting was Marco Elizondo, who gave a short presentation and answered questions of the court.
Elizondo mentioned that the full listing of items or lots to be auctioned will be posted on their website once it has been finalized. Advertisements, beginning about two to three weeks ahead of the sale date, will be forthcoming, he added.
In other action before the court, Commissioner Benny Lyssy was appointed to serve as an alternate representative for the county to the board of directors for the Alamo Area Council of Governments (AACOG) based in San Antonio.
The court also discussed a sales tax overpayment received from the state comptroller’s office which the state agency is now wanting repayment from the county.
The overpayment in taxes was discovered by the state office after reviewing some of the oil companies’ reports. It seems that the oil companies were paying the sales taxes on items which carried no sales tax to them.
This caused the state to send the county an extra $936,845.82 which it has requested be repaid as indicated by the comptroller’s correspondence dated June 26 to the county.
The state is allowing a 2% discount if paid promptly. The final balance thus due and owing comes to $918,108.90, a saving of $18,736.92.
County Auditor Lajuana Kasprzyk in her presentation to the court on this matter advised the court that this was not just Karnes County, but it has happened all over the state.
Commissioner Shelby Dupnik reported the county will have a emergency management drill on Aug. 5. More details will be forthcoming as the time approaches for the countywide drill.