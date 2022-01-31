Karnes County Treasurer Vi Swierc recently announced her re-election campaign.
Swierc was first appointed as county treasurer by the Karnes County Commissioners Court in 2007, Since, as she detailed in her re-election announcement, she has implemented several new procedures to help the county save tax dollars.
Even before her first term as county treasurer, Swierc already had extensive experience in public service. After first serving on the Falls City Council, she was later elected mayor in 1997, and remained in that role until 2007, when she accepted her appointment as county treasurer.
Swierc has also served on the Karnes County Economic board as president and was also a member of the Karnes County Toys for Tots board. On her spare time, she continues to volunteer for Meals on Wheels, helping to deliver meals to elderly citizens of the county.
“As an elected official I take pride in the job that I do every day,” Swierc said. “I work for you.”
As previously mentioned, Swierc has implemented several new procedures for Karnes County during her tenure as treasurer, including paying cash to prospective jurors on their first day of service, a new time keeping system for the county’s payroll and finally starting the direct deposit payment option for county employees.
Most substantial, Swierc also updated the county’s accounting software, replacing the 1998 version. This software is responsible for maintaining and balancing over $60 million in county funds monthly.
Along the way, Swierc also became certified as the first investment officer for the county. She continues to maintain that certification and along with the county auditor, invests county tax dollars in a “safe and prudent manner.”
For Swierc, there is no other county that comes close to the importance Karnes County holds for her and her family. After being born and raised in Falls City, Swierc opened a daycare center, which she still owns and, after raising two grown children, her family roots have only grown deeper.
“Karnes County is my home,” Swierc continued, adding, “Your vote is greatly appreciated. Thank you for your support.”
Early voting in Karnes County will be held Feb. 14-25. Election Day is Tuesday, Mar. 1.
•jwillden@mysoutex.com•