County working to replace Runge bridge; burn ban in effect

By Chris Filoteo
Karnes Countywide Staff
KARNES COUNTY – The beginning stages of replacing a bridge in Runge is in the works after a commissioners court meeting Jan. 14.
Through a disaster recovery interlocal agreement between Karnes County and the city of Runge, plans to replace a bridge at the intersection of East Guadalupe and Andrew streets has begun.
The city of Runge can now begin to accept bids for the project.
In other matters, effective Jan. 14 a burn ban has been placed in Karnes County.
“We’ve had several grass fires over the past few weeks,” Commissioner Precinct 1 Shelby Dupnik said.
“One big fire will just take off with how dry it has been.”
Karnes County Judge Wade Hedtke agreed.
“We desperately need rain in the area,” he said.
The order is adopted pursuant to Local Government Code 352.081, and other applicable statutes.
The order does not prohibit outdoor burning activities related to public health and safety that are authorized by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for: (1) firefighter training: (2) public utility, natural gas pipeline or mining operations; (3) planting or harvesting of agricultural crops; or (4) burns that are conducted by a prescribed burn manager certified under Natural Resources Code 153.048 and meet the standards of Natural Resources Code 153.047.
In accordance with Local Government Code 352.081(h), a violation of the order is a Class C misdemeanor, punishable by a fine not to exceed $500.00.
Conversely, the court approved the recommendation from Karnes County Road & Bridge Engineer Wayne Gisler to award an on-call contract for the procurement of draining materials to Mayfield Pipe & Cattle Guards.
“We had eight bidders overall,” Gisler said.
“We only got one back, but we’ve worked with the company before.”
In other matters, the court authorized Karnes County Sheriff Dwayne Villanueva to begin accepting bids for the Karnes County Jail for inmate telephone services.
“Bids go out every five years for inmate telephone services,” Villanueva said.
The bids are strictly for inmate services and not inside the KCSO department offices, according to the sheriff.
Lastly, Judge Hedtke declared January 2020 as Karnes County Fair Housing Month.
The next scheduled meeting is set for Jan. 31 at 9 a.m. at the Karnes County Historic Courtroom.