The Karnes Countywide is celebrating a new era, as this publication will no longer be combined with The Progress, making way for expanded local coverage. It’s the first time in more than 14 months that the Countywide will be a completely separate newspaper, and we’re definitely excited about the switch.
While there will always be some things of interest to people throughout the region, we know the news that you are most interested in is about the people in your own communities. With that in mind, our primary emphasis goes back to helping spread the word about the good things that are happening in this county. With the help of reporter Pink Rivera multiplying the Counywide’s local coverage, we are looking to spotlight what’s happening in this area.
Fortunately, there is plenty of good news to share. There’s no question that Karnes County endured some setbacks throughout 2020 and early into 2021, but there is plenty of evidence that things are starting to rebound.
Many of the popular community events that people have enjoyed for years were canceled or diminished because of COVID-19 concerns, but whether it’s the upcoming 100th anniversary of the Kenedy Chamber of Commerce, the return of Lonesome Dove Fest for 2021 or numerous other events, there are plenty of reasons to celebrate the beginning of a return to normalcy. We know it will take a while for things to return to the way they were before the setbacks, but it’s exciting to see that we are starting to turn the corner.
Through the good times and the challenges, we are proud to be your local newspaper. Focusing on the people, places and possibilities of this area is our goal, and with more pages devoted to your local news, it’s an exciting time. There are definitely plenty of reasons to envision a prosperous future for Karnes County, and we are proud to be a part of it.
