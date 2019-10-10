Court proclaims Oct. 1 National Night Out

The Karnes County Commissioners Court proclaimed Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 National Night Out Day at a meeting Sept. 29 at the KC Courthouse. Pictured from left to right are: Commissioner Shelby Dupnik; Commissioner Benny Lyssy; Chief Deputy Robert Ebrom; County Judge Wade Hedtke; Sheriff Dwayne Villanueva; Commissioner Sean O’Brien and Commissioner Sharon Chesser.

KARNES COUNTY – The Karnes County Commissioners Court proclaimed October Domestic Violence Month, along with proclaiming Oct. 1 National Night Out in Karnes County.

The commissioners had over 30 items on their agenda in the last meeting.

In a 5/0 vote, the court will advertise for proposals for a grant management firm regarding House Bill 4280.

Under HB 4280, a county is eligible for a grant under this sub-chapter if at least $10 million in oil and gas production taxes were collected in the county in the fiscal year preceding the fiscal year in which the county applies for a grant, as determined by the comptroller.

The commissioners approved a 5/0 vote to advertise for proposals for a firm to accomplish 2020 redistricting.

The agenda item was authored by Commissioner Shelby Dupnik and Commissioner Benny Lyssy.

In other matters, the court looks to allow the Karnes County Road & Bridge Enginneer to create a policy on entrances for county roads. 

The influx of heavy oil field traffic plays a factor with damage towards county roads.

The court approved moving $13,537.57 from the General Fund Contingency line item (100-409-4990) to the Court Reporters’ Fund Salary line item (146-646-1100) $12, 517.60 and Court Reporters FICA/Medicare (146-646-2010) $1,019.97 to fund the FY 2019 excess costs of outside court reporters.

The action was due to going over budget for substitute court reporters.

The court approved to authorize the KC Road & Bridge Department to move two portable buildings for Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 and KC Juvenile Probation.

The buildings will be used for storage purposes.

The next regular meeting is scheduled for Oct. 31 at the KC Courthouse.