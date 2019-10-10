Court proclaims Oct. 1 National Night Out

KARNES COUNTY – The Karnes County Commissioners Court proclaimed October Domestic Violence Month, along with proclaiming Oct. 1 National Night Out in Karnes County.
The commissioners had over 30 items on their agenda in the last meeting.
In a 5/0 vote, the court will advertise for proposals for a grant management firm regarding House Bill 4280.
Under HB 4280, a county is eligible for a grant under this sub-chapter if at least $10 million in oil and gas production taxes were collected in the county in the fiscal year preceding the fiscal year in which the county applies for a grant, as determined by the comptroller.
The commissioners approved a 5/0 vote to advertise for proposals for a firm to accomplish 2020 redistricting.
The agenda item was authored by Commissioner Shelby Dupnik and Commissioner Benny Lyssy.
In other matters, the court looks to allow the Karnes County Road & Bridge Enginneer to create a policy on entrances for county roads.
The influx of heavy oil field traffic plays a factor with damage towards county roads.
The court approved moving $13,537.57 from the General Fund Contingency line item (100-409-4990) to the Court Reporters’ Fund Salary line item (146-646-1100) $12, 517.60 and Court Reporters FICA/Medicare (146-646-2010) $1,019.97 to fund the FY 2019 excess costs of outside court reporters.
The action was due to going over budget for substitute court reporters.
The court approved to authorize the KC Road & Bridge Department to move two portable buildings for Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 and KC Juvenile Probation.
The buildings will be used for storage purposes.
The next regular meeting is scheduled for Oct. 31 at the KC Courthouse.