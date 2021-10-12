by Jeff Osborne
hile 2021 events haven’t been impacted nearly as much as those of 2020, COVID-19 concerns are still having an effect on community gatherings, with some cancellations announced, including one trick or treat tradition.
“The Karnes City Community Chamber of Commerce board members have decided not to have the Downtown Trick or Treat this year due to the COVID cases within our community,” according to a release from the Karnes City Chamber of Commerce.
“Due to the amount of people that attend, we felt that even though it’s an outdoor event there will be clusters of people gathering as they wait in line for candy, pictures, etc. We understand that this is a fun family event for our community, although it takes the assistance of several entities to help make this event possible and we are also taking them into consideration. Please be patient, understanding, and we look forward to next year’s.”
Also cancelled are the Second Friday Chamber of Commerce breakfasts, which have been affected since the original COVID-19 precautions took effect in March 2020.
As of press time, the annual turkey and dressing dinner at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Cestohowa was still scheduled. The event begins at 11 a.m. Oct. 17 at the church, with plates going for $10 each.
The Indian Summer Festival, scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 30 at the KarnesCounty Historical Museum in Helena, was also proceeding full speed ahead. This event is a fundraiser for the Karnes County Historical Society and features music, tours of the museum and the historic Ruckman House, children’s activities, crafts, artists, food and drinks and a sweep shop.
While COVID-19 did not cancel the Lonesome Dove Fest this year, it did result in a scaled down schedule, with the annual dance and live auction that usually takes place on the last day of the festival being canceled.
There was a strong turnout for the events that did take place, including youth day, the Black Gold Shootout and the annual parade.
“Things went really well,” County Judge Wade Hedtke said of the festival. “It wasn’t as big as it usually has been, but we had a pretty good turnout this year. Hopefully, things will be back to normal with a full schedule for next year.”
