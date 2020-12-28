After dominating world headlines and sweeping through South Texas earlier this year before subsiding somewhat, a major newsmaker of 2020 that no one wanted to see mount a comeback did so with a vengeance — COVID-19.
An update sent out by Pct. 1 Karnes County Commissioner Shelby Dupnik the week before Christmas announced the unfortunate news — 45 new cases countywide as the area grapples with a surge in the pandemic.
Of course, part of the increase in the number of cases is due to a rise in COVID-19 testing as well, said County Judge Wade Hedtke.
“We’ve tried to provide free testing for the public and that’s also had an impact in the number of cases being reported,” he said, noting that 198 people were tested the first weekend in December followed by 361 additional tests a week later. Not all of those tested at Otto Kaiser Memorial Hospital are from Karnes County. Those from neighboring counties have also been able to benefit from the medical facility’s resources.
Monitoring and responding to the situation has been a team effort, Hedtke said.
“I really want to thank Commissioner Dupnik for his role in serving as our emergency coordinator for the county, which carries a lot of responsibility,” Hedtke said. “He’s done an excellent job.
“We are also very fortunate to have Otto Kaiser providing testing and treatment services not just for our county, but people from surrounding counties as well. That’s been a blessing, it really has. Our EMS and first responders have also done a tremendous job as well.”
Taking a balanced approach to responding to COVID-19 — which Hedtke said includes taking all necessary precautions such as social distancing and avoiding large gathering while not allowing the threat of the disease to create panic, is important.
“While it’s important to take (COVID-19) seriously, we also want to make sure people don’t become alarmed to the point where they are fearful of living their lives and enjoying their get-togethers with family. People need to be safe, but they should also be able to enjoy the Christmas holiday together. People should be able to spend time with their loved ones.
“Karnes County has a great team working together and this is nothing we can’t get through. I appreciate the efforts of all of those on the front lines working to keep us healthy and safe. We are doing that as a community, and hopefully individuals are also doing their part to reduce the spread, as well.”
