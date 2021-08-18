A familiar but unwelcome visitor is on the rise again in Karnes County, as COVID-19 rates spike locally, echoing a similar situation statewide and nationally.
Among those who have gotten sick from coronavirus recently is Karnes County Judge Wade Hedtke, who contracted COVID-19 in late July.
“I had a little fever and felt tired for a couple of days,” Hedtke said. “I would take that over the flu any day.”
He acknowledged that the virus affects people in different ways, adding he feels fortunate to have had a mild case.
While debate continues to simmer over whether or not people should get vaccinated for COVID-19, Hedtke said he believes that should be left up to each individual.
“I don’t believe the vaccine should be forced on any individual,” he said. “I believe in individual’s rights to make the decision they feel is best for them.”
In July, Otto Kaiser Memorial Hospital tested about 220 people for COVID-19, said David Lee, the hospital’s chief executive officer.
“We had about a 30 percent positivity rate,” Lee said. “That means about 70 or 75 positives. Not everyone tested here, a lot of people went to other places.”
Lee said the most recent number of active cases he heard of in Karnes County was around 200, which includes the local prison population.
As a result, the hospital has again started limiting access to the facility in order to protect people’s health, he said.
Unlike during the height of the pandemic in 2020, the state is not providing frequently updated COVID-19 numbers, Hedtke and Lee both said.
When he was being quarantined, Hedtke participated in conference calls with the Texas Department of Emergency Management and State Health Services for Region 8.
“They don’t anticipate providing the updated numbers like they had done before,” Hedtke said.
The mild symptoms Hedtke experienced kept him isolated from public contact while he recovered, but he worked from home, including participating in a recent Karnes County Commissioners Court remotely.
Hedtke said while he encourages people take the necessary precautions to protect themselves and others from COVID-19, he added that the disease is unlikely to vanish anytime soon.
“I believe this is going to be something that will be here and that we will have to learn to live with, just like the flu,” he said.
Shelby Dupnik, a Karnes County commissioner and the county’s emergency management coordinator, said he is closely reviewing the numbers, which aren’t as easy for him to get as they were before.
“They used to update daily numbers and send them to us but they don’t any more, so now I have to make calls to different contacts and dig the information out,” he said.
“The numbers change pretty frequently, but we have recently had 57 active cases in the community and another 117 at the prison.”
The Texas Department of Emergency Management has told Dupnik that a lot of the recent COVID-19 cases that require hospitalization involve people who have not been vaccinated.
“There been a big rise in the number of cases in the 20 to 59 age group,” he said.
Dupnik added that one concern is that there is no free testing available.
“You can buy two tests for $20 for Walmart –rapid tests – and go from there,” he said.
“Some people may have it and may not even go to the doctor if it’s a mild case. They just stay home.”
Dupnik urged people to exercise caution and maintain social distancing.
“We’re monitoring it and that’s all we can do right now,” he said. “We see different numbers every day. I’ve been watching for a drop in the county (case numbers), and I haven’t seen that yet.”
