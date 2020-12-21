An increase in the recent number of COVID-19 cases resulted in a mask mandate and restrictions for Karnes County that will remain in effect until at least Dec. 21.
County Judge Wade Hedtke and Pct. 1 County Commissioner Shelby Dupnik appeared in a video feed on Dec. 7 to inform local residents of the state ordered restrictions.
“I hate to come to you wearing this mask but unfortunately I’ve got some bad news,” Hedtke said. “We were notified by the Texas Department of Emergency Management that because of the rising number of cases, we will return to mandatory masks.”
He added that bars which earn at least 51 percent of income from alcohol sales will be required to close, as well as game rooms. Restaurants will be required to limit inside dining occupancy from 75 percent to 50 percent capacity.
“It’s not just in Karnes but it’s all over,” Hedtke said. “If you look in Wilson and Bee and our surrounding counties they’re really having a surge.”
An increase of 30 active cases within a 14-day period mandated the additional restrictions.
“This is definitely not something I want to do — the governor’s orders supersede mine,” Hedtke said. “After 14 days we’re going to look at this. We’ll re-evaluate and see if we can’t opt back out of (the tightened restrictions) prior to Christmas time.
“We want to try to get ahead of this thing — I think we are ahead of it, we just had a few more cases than we wanted pop up.”
He urged local residents to “be smart about it,” to continue social distancing and good hygiene practices.
“We don’t want to get into a situation where we have a surge of 100 cases or 200 cases — hell I don’t even want 50 cases of a surge,” Hedtke said.
“Karnes County is doing great, we’re doing a wonderful job, unfortunately we just got caught by the numbers.”
The latest information is posted on the county’s website, www.karnes.co.tx.us and also on the county’s Facebook page.
