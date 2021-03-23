Improving the community and helping tend to the needs of animals is a passion for Joe and Rhonda Sheeran, and they are hoping that an upcoming charity event can help raise funds that`will make a big difference.
The Karnes County Humane Organization’s annual crawfish boil is scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday, March 27, at Panna Maria Hall. Tickets cost $50, and all proceeds will go toward the organization. Because the 2020 crawfish boil was cancelled as COVID-19 restrictions swept across the nation, this year’s fundraiser is more important than ever.
“We had a caterer lined up and everything, and then a couple weeks before the event we had to cancel (in 2020),” Joe said. “This is a really important event for us — our biggest fundraiser of the year. It takes all the money we raise and more. The last one (in 2019) raised $45,000, and we needed every bit of it.”
The Sheerans originally formed the humane organization around 2000, but the charity went on hiatus for a while because of a lack of volunteers. In 2014, the organization became active again, with a primary mission of caring for animals. Most of them are eventually sent to out of state locations where pet breeders are not allowed, such as Washington state, Oregon, Vermont, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Colorado and Canada.
Some of the pets find local homes, but whether they stay in the area or go elsewhere, there are immediate needs to be met, such as veterinarian’s bills, the cost of electricity and the upkeep of the shelter itself, which opened about a year ago.
“Our goal is to raise $45,000 to $50,000 — or more would be great,” Joe said. “It takes all of it for animal surgeries, shots, transportation and just all the bills that have to be paid.”
Because the 2020 crawfish boil was cancelled, the organization was left scrambling for funds. Rhonda was able to raise some money from online auctions — about $4,000 to $4,500 — or only about 10 percent of what the last crawfish boil brought in. The Sheerans were able to donate some of their own money to help keep the organization afloat, and also worked out deals with area vets.
Two other fundraisers the humane organization usually counts on — a golf tournament and barbecue cookoff — were also canceled in 2020.
The organization is looking ahead to better days in 2021, and a successful crawfish boil would get the ball rolling in a big way.
“We are very thankful to be able to have this event again, and appreciate the strong support we’ve gotten from the community in the past,” Joe said. “A lot of people help us cook and serve, and a lot of people in the community get involved and help.
“We normally serve 200 to 250, and each year it grows a little more.”
Tickets for the event can be purchased at Dynasty Enterprises, 105 S. Sunset Strip in Kenedy, the Kenedy Chamber of Commerce, 205 S. Second St., or at the door.
The dinner will include crawfish, shrimp etouffee and all the fixings, beer, margaritas and Tito’s Punch. The event will also include live and silent auctions and live musical entertainment.
