The Sendero Cowboy Church of Karnes County has established a visually compelling cross project that can be seen on State Highway 181 between Kenedy and Karnes City and additionally, two other sets of crosses on State Highway 123, about a mile north of Karnes City.
Randy Witte of the Sendero Cowboy Church, said, “They are part of our Christian witness. We want people to acknowledge that Jesus died on the cross for our sins and to know that two criminals were crucified on each side of him.
“One rejected and jeered Jesus and one accepted Him as Lord and Savior and was received that day into Paradise according to Luke 23:43.”
Witte continued, “We all have that same choice to make and we pray we will all choose Jesus.”
In a recently published article in the West Virginia Explorer Magazine, some of the history of cross installations such as those placed here by the Sendero Cowboy Church, is explained. According to the article, what is believed to be the first of the modern installations, “sets of crosses raised by the Reverend Bernard Coffindaffer, of Cowen, W.V., in the 1980s can still be spotted across the landscape of the eastern and Midwest U.S.”
The article further stated, “The first set of Coffindaffer’s crosses was raised on a knoll along I-79 at Flatwoods, W.V.,” near the center of the state. The reverend said at the time that his decision was in answer to what he felt was his calling by God to set the crosses in place.
His vision, begun in 1984, led to the creation of similar cross placements throughout the United States. He started a non-profit using much of his own funding, Cast Thy Bread, Inc., to make his vision a reality. Coffindaffer also found like-minded individuals to contribute land and resources for more crosses to find solid footing.
Here in Texas, the local church does not see their project ending any time soon. On the contrary, church members are working to expand its impact.
“We will continue to put up more crosses in the future and encourage others to do the same,” Witte said.
The Sendero Cowboy Church has worship Monday evenings at 7 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church Fellowship Hall on 1004 Loop 17, Karnes City, Texas, 78118, and all are welcome, Witte said.
Call Witte at 830-780-3314 with any questions about the church or this project.
