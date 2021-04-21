Cup of Joe: Second Saturday set for ‘Coffee in the Park with the Mayor’

Enjoy a cup of coffee at the park with the mayor and tell him your concerns.
Kenedy City Mayor Joe Baker has decided to help open the lines of communication for people with busy work week schedules.
On the second Saturday of each month, Mayor Baker will be waiting, with coffee, at the Escondido Creek Parkway Pavilion from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
“I hope this will help open the lines of communication between the people of Kenedy and those of us who they elected to represent their best interests,” said Baker.
Baker said he borrowed the idea from a city manager in Karnes City, who hosted a similar type of recurring event.
“I thought it was kind of a cool idea having a candid discussion in a very laid-back informal way,” he said. “I’m expecting a pretty small turn out, but I’m hoping perhaps a group of four to eight may get together.”
A video, posted to his Facebook page shows Baker walking through the park, explaining to Kenedians that he hopes these get-togethers will allow them to voice their concerns.
“It seems to me that a lack of communication and fundamental misunderstandings are often at the heart of any instance when a controversy, conflict or disagreement happens,” he said. “If we can communicate better, we can work together better in a much more productive way to achieve the kind of future we want for Kenedy — for the quality of life in Kenedy to continue to improve for all of us who live here.”
Baker said he reached out to the San Antonio River Authority staff and they liked the idea and support his efforts.
He hopes to draw more attention to the park, especially for those who still may not have visited since its grand opening last year.
Any questions or issues brought to Mayor Baker’s attention will be researched then taken to the council and city manager to do what is needed.
Anyone who may be nervous and shy away from speaking out is encouraged to reach out to Mayor Baker privately by phone, e-mail or text. He can be reached at 830-391-2523.
