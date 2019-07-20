De Los Santos elected president of Unified Pentecostal Local Churches

Contributed information
BEEVILLE – A local pastor recently took the helm of one of the largest independent Hispanic Pentecostal denominations in the nation at the denomination’s summer convention.
Pastor Isaac De Los Santos, 38-year-old pastor of Kingsway Church in Beeville, succeeded another Beeville native, Dr. Jimmy Longoria, who held the post for 36 years, becoming the denomination’s sixth president. He assumed leadership of nearly 500 churches in the United States and in 13 countries around the world.
While addressing the convention, De Los Santos stated: “We live in critical times for the Church and for the nation. At no point in the history of this nation has America needed a bilingual Pentecostal church more than it does today. And we are ready to answer that call. We have a strong foundation on which to build, an eager young generation waiting in the wings and the promise of revival in our days.”
Established in 1935, the Unified Pentecostal Local Churches International, Incorporated movement boasts a rich history and anticipates a new season of renewal.
“I was born in Generation X but grew up with the Millennials, and I believe that the Lord has uniquely positioned me to help the aging church adapt to meet the needs of this century,” De Los Santos said. “Right now it’s adapt or die for many churches, and we must be bold in our efforts to develop the next generation for effective service. Our message is timeless, but our methods must change.”
Pastor Isaac, as he is known locally, grew up in Choate. He attended Pettus High School, graduated from Dallas Baptist University and served as a missionary evangelist for seven years, prior to becoming a pastor in Beeville in 2011.