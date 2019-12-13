Deputies close three game rooms

KARNES COUNTY – Three games rooms are closed now following raids last week by county law enforcement.
Two of the game rooms were located on Highway 181 in Kenedy and the third in Runge.
An undercover operation led up to the search warrants being issued after investigators say these three locations were handing out cash to patrons which is a violation of state law, according to KCSO Chief Deputy Robert Ebrom.
All charges are Class A misdemeanors.
Deputies converged on all three of the businesses at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, seizing the gaming boards out of the machines along with the money found in each device, according to Ebrom.
The following four individuals were arrested during the raids: Elizabeth Sanders of Runge; Juan Cerda of Round Rock; Eloisa Salas of Kenedy; and Diana Lopez of Runge.
“The exact amount of money seized has not been determined at the time of this report due to investigators still counting and sorting out all of the evidence,” Ebrom said
All four of the individuals arrested were taken to the Karnes County Jail and were awaiting arraignment as of Monday morning.
“The sheriff’s office will continue monitoring game rooms in Karnes County and if they are found to be in violation they will be closed down,” Ebrom said.
Investigators found during the undercover operation that drugs were being sold in the parking lot of some of these establishments as well as other illegal activities, according to Ebrom.