KENEDY – Deputies from the Karnes County Sheriff’s Office continue their investigation after a search warrant led to the arrest of two area residents.
At approximately 9:30 a.m. Feb. 20, investigators conducted a search at 1378 state Highway 72 in Kenedy, according to the sheriff’s office. They entered the home and found methamphetamine, along with a large amount of stolen items inside and outside the residence.
Investigators were able to identify a stolen motorcycle, numerous stolen guns, welding machines, power tools, generators, vehicles, antiques, silver flatware and coins, according to the sheriff’s office. They also were able to locate several stolen items from a rash of recent burglaries in the Kenedy area.
Additionally, investigators seized two grams of crystal methamphetamine, scales, pipes and more used to smoke and distribute meth, according to the sheriff’s office.
Arrested were 34-year-old Kevin Lee Gustafson and 47-year-old Teena Lee Gorecki. Gustafson was charged with possession of 1 to 4 grams of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1 andthree counts of theft of stolen property worth $2,500-$30,000.
Gorecki was charged with possession of 1 to 4 grams of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1.
The two were booked into the Karnes County Jail. According to jail records, Gustafson was released Feb. 22 after posting $40,000 bond while Gorecki remains held on $10,000 bond.
If convicted of possession of 1 to 4 grams of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1, each suspect could serve up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.