Deputy involved shooting leads to charges

RUNGE – On Oct. 11, at approximately 12:10 a.m., Karnes County Deputy Demetrius Anthony was patrolling in Runge and stopped at the Stripes Convenience Store.
Deputy Anthony was approached by the store manager and was told that there was a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot and that they had been loitering, along with a lot of vehicles pulling up and talking to the people inside of the car.
Anthony approached the vehicle and identified himself and started talking to two individuals in the car, a male and a female.
The deputy asked them for identification and returned to his unit to verify their IDs.
As Anthony walked to his patrol vehicle, he looked back and saw the male suspect get out of the vehicle with two large duffel bags and a rifle.
The suspect took off running down the side of the store and Anthony called dispatch.
While in pursuit, the deputy called for the suspect to stop, but he kept running.
The suspect then dropped both duffel bags and turned toward Anthony with the rifle.
Anthony told the suspect twice to drop the gun.
The suspect refused to drop the assault rifle and then turned the gun toward the deputy.
Anthony fired one shot from his service revolver but missed the suspect.
The suspect then dropped the rifle and Anthony was able to arrest the man.
Additional units arrived to assist the deputy and both the male and female suspects were arrested.
The male was identified as Marshall W. Brown, 34, of Yorktown and the female was Kelsey M. Sembera, 28, also from Yorktown.
Inside of the two duffel bags, deputies discovered 75 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 8.6 ounces of marijuana. Also inside one of the bags was a .22 long rifle chambered handgun.
The rifle was a Keltec .308-caliber rifle with a loaded magazine.
Both individuals are currently in custody in the Karnes County Jail.
Brown is charged with attempted capital murder of a police officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, delivery of a controlled substance PG1-meth, evading arrest and resisting arrest.
Sembera was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, delivery of a controlled substance PG-1-meth, and probation violation out of Victoria County.
Both suspects were arraigned and currently in custody pending their release on bond.