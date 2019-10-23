Deputy involved shooting leads to charges

Karnes County Sheriff's Deputy Demetrius Anthony was involved in an incident in Runge Oct. 11. Deputy Anthony chased the suspect and that led to the deputy firing his service firearm. The suspect left behind two duffel bags. Inside of the two duffel bags deputies discovered 75 grams of crystal meth and 8.6 ounces of marijuana. Also inside one of the bags was a .22 caliber handgun. The assault rifle was a Keltec .308 caliber rifle with a loaded magazine.