Derek Shaver confirmed as temporary city manager

The Kenedy City Council approved the appointment of Derek Shaver as the new interim city manager after a special meeting Jan. 26.
On Jan. 6 former Interim City Manager Chris Bratton submitted his “notice of end of interim city manager position” with the city of Kenedy, according to Kenedy Mayor James Sutton.
“On Jan. 14, the City Council unanimously approved the appointment of an interim city manager to begin on Monday Jan. 27,” Sutton said.
Then, Kenedy City Council held a special called meeting for Jan. 20 at 3 p.m. at City Hall regarding available options for the provision of interim city manager and city manager search services where council unanimously approved a professional service agreement with Strategic Government Resources for the provisions of interim city manager to begin Jan. 27, according to Sutton.
“On Thursday, Jan. 23, the interim city manager selected withdrew due to scheduling conflicts,” Sutton said.
The council members would later unanimously approve of Shaver becoming the new interim city manger.
Shaver will be a full-time employee, but on a temporary basis.
“The city is currently looking for a permanent city manager,” Shaver said.
With a background in construction, Shaver is eager to dig in as interim city manager.
“I feel my background will tie in with the ongoing construction projects,” Shaver said.
As an independent contractor and consultant, Shaver has experience in his current position.
“I was an interim city manager for a few cities,” he said.
Originally from Channelview, Shaver will focus on his task at hand in Kenedy.
“It will take a while to get up to speed,” he said. “I will learn to know the city council priorities and long-term capital goals.
“I will strive to keep operations running and providing good customer service to the people of Kenedy.
“I want to give the highest possible customer service to the citizens.
“Everything we do here is important and it’s my ongoing commitment to serve the community.”
City Council established a hiring process for selecting a city manager with intent to fill position in 45-60 days.
In other matters, the possible action regarding all fees, including mileage, submitted by Max Westbrook from Sept. 2019 to date was tabled until a later meeting.
“An itemization of all fees paid will be presented to city council at the February meeting for review,” Sutton said.
Conversely, discussion regarding water and wastewater service extensions, simple service taps, city ordinances pertaining to the application and permit of such, and TCEQ requirements for private lift sanctions went into closed session during the meeting, according to Sutton.
“Discussion of water/wastewater service extension, simple taps and pertaining ordinances begin in public and was moved to closed session at request of the city attorney for legal opinion,” Sutton said.
“In open session council unanimously approved gathering more data from the city attorney and city engineers.”
The next scheduled meeting is set for Feb. 11 at the Kenedy City Hall.