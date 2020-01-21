Detective Felix Casanova retiring after 18 years

KENEDY – Detective Felix Casanova retired from the Kenedy Police Department after 18 years of service.
The Karnes City High School class of 1981 always had a passion for law enforcement.
“Every since I was five years old I remember having an interest in law enforcement,” Casanova said.
“A cousin’s husband was a San Antonio Police Department officer when I was eight years old.”
Casanova became a jailer for the Karnes County Sheriff Office, along with a dispatcher in 1987.
“I went back to the academy in 1989 for my advance reserve license for a peace officer,” Casanova said.
“I was hired full time at Kenedy Police Department in 2001.”
As a certified hostage negotiator, Casanova worked many cases alongside other Texas agencies.
“I enjoyed my time in Kenedy,” he said.
“It was great working with the Texas Rangers in our area.
“Shane Staley with the Rangers helped me a lot on cases. We continue to stay in touch.”
Throughout the years, Casanova strived to work with the area youth.
“I always spoke to the high school and middle school students and gave them advice,” he said.
“The kids are our future and there are many of them that keep in contact with me.”
Casanova will seek election for Karnes County Constable Precinct 3 in the upcoming primary.