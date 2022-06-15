Receiving approximately 60 % of the votes in a primary election runoff held May 24, Jennifer Ebrom Dillingham, Republican candidate for district judge in the 81st Judicial District, defeated fellow Republican candidate Trent Rowell. According to information published on the candidate’s webpage, Dillingham received 5,362 votes to 3,508 for Rowell with votes reported from Atascosa, Frio, Karnes, La Salle and Wilson counties. The election was uncontested in the March primary.
Judge-elect Dillingham thanked voters, stating on her website, “It was a hard campaign —185 days of sleepless nights, countless miles, and a lot of work. I am grateful for all the people that helped the campaign be successful.” She also stated she looks forward to serving the district and its constituents.
The runoff election followed the Tuesday, March 1, Primary Election. Dillingham received 43%, Rowell, 39%, with Republican Sylvia Rodriguez garnering 19%.
Dillingham brings to the bench expertise gained as an elected Karnes County attorney. She was sworn into that position in January 2017 and was re-elected in January 2021.