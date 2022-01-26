A new law in Texas is looking out for our furry friends.
On Tuesday, Jan. 18, the current law regarding chaining dogs changed. Under the new law, dog owners are not allowed to tie up their pets outside, either by chain or weighted restraints.
“We do have some people that do that – leave their dogs chained up outside,” said Kenedy Police Chief Rick Asche. “So our animal control will be monitoring that and issuing citations if we find people violating that.”
Under the new law, the length of an outdoor restraint must also be 10 feet long or five times the dog’s length from nose to tail. Further, owners must provide “adequate” shelter, shade from direct sunlight, drinkable water and proper protection from weather if they plan to house a dog outside long term.
“I noticed there’s at least one guy in town I know of that keeps a dog chained up that’s put a kennel up now for him,” Asche said. “So that’s the better answer, right? Like some sort of kennel with a shelter in it that they can get out of the weather and that kind of thing.”
Lastly, the previous law that prevented law enforcement from “intervening in a situation regarding a dog in illegal conditions for 24 hours” has been replaced, eradicating such useless measures.
Violators could face a Class C misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of up to $500. Repeat offenders could face a Class B misdemeanor.
