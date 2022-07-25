While there may be a few weeks left before students start grasping with heading back to the classroom, there is an organization here, the Karnes City Rotary Club, that never lets itself lose sight as to how to provide funds and resources for education in Karnes County.
Karnes County Judge Wade Hedtke, taking a moment from a busy day, sat in his office in the historic Karnes County Courthouse to talk about the club and its annual event, the Lonesome Dove Fest.
The event is, in many respects, a way to honor hunting, fishing and the outdoors – all aspects of Karnes County that are distinguishing and worthy of celebration, he added.
He said the club actively works to provide scholarships to worthy students and to direct funds toward other community needs to be a force for good.
That mission dovetails with that of its parent, Rotary International, which is today essentially a global network of clubs and individuals with a singular point of view: to bring positive change to the world one community at a time. Rotary began as the vision of one man, Paul Harris in Chicago in 1905, and it is clear to say that he did foresee that the expansion of his vision would be a profound mechanism for change in his country. Karnes City is one of in excess of 46,000 clubs.
One of the organization’s major fundraising opportunities to make that happen right here in the county is the annual Lonesome Dove Fest.
The event has a long history in the county, aligned early on to coincide with the traditional opening of the dove hunting season.
On July 30, the club will host a kickoff fundraiser in the Panna Maria Hall at 13912 78144 N. FM 81 Rd., Karnes City, to set in motion all things 2022 Lonesome Dove Fest.
Last year, the Lonesome Dove Fest was Sept. 16-18, 20 and 21. A parade and youth activities were some of the highlights of the post-COVID 19 gathering, although the pandemic was still very much on the minds of club members. Organizers are hoping that this year will generate an even greater turnout and the kickoff will be a gauge of that to some extent.
Those attending this kickoff event will be treated to a brisket and sausage dinner, a live auction, a bucket game, card game, door prizes and music. Drinks are included from 5 to 7 p.m. Doors will open at 5 p.m. and close at 11 p.m.
Tickets are $30 and are available at many area locations including Witte Inc., Karnes County National Bank or any Karnes City Rotarian can assist someone with tickets, he said.
For Hedtke, being a Rotarian is a family moment. His father got him involved in Rotary. For many of the current members, they, too, can trace a history of membership in their own families. Randy Witte is a member with such a history, Hedtke said.
He noted that at the time the club was first formed, circa 1906, Karnes County was even more rural than it is today. Local farmers and ranchers came together to give life to what is today’s Rotary.
“This was pre-Eagle’s Ford,” Hedtke said.
That is one of the reasons that the Dove Fest was named for a bird that was prominent in the environment in South Texas and later became a rather famous title by the late author Larry McMurtry.
Hedtke said that doves were routinely hunted in an organized fashion here and that this past time brought hunters into the area from around the world.
Dove hunting is a regulated sport here in Texas with migratory bird seasons in three zones. Karnes County is in the Southern Zone. There is even a Texas Dove Hunters Association.
McMurty wrote his famous novel, “Lonesome Dove,” in the 1980s, winning a Pulitzer Prize for his effort. The television adaptation made the book even more famous. There were three novels in the Lonesome Dove series by McMurtry and actually, “Lonesome Dove,” was the last of the three.
What this means is that the name resonates with people here and that also means at the end of the day, more will come out and assist the Rotarians in taking part in fun with a purpose.
