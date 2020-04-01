Drop in oil permits directly affect Eagle Ford Shale businesses

KARNES CITY – The number of permit applications filed with the Railroad Commission of Texas to drill wells in South Texas from March 9-11 was half the number filed over the same period the previous week, according to the San Antonio Business Journal.
The impact has affected Ovintiv Services, formerly Encana, which has a branch in Karnes City.
“These are clearly unprecedented times in the oil patch,” Ovintiv Communications Director Cindy Hassler said.
With the price of a barrel of oil teetering around $26 as of March 19, Karnes City Manager Ken Roberts stated area businesses may possibly feel repercussions.
“We are blessed as a city to have over $6 million in reserves with an annual budget of three percent, so the city will be fine,” he said. “Now, area restaurants will hurt with the current conditions of the market.”
Roberts mentioned ongoing city projects will also continue as scheduled.
“I can’t see it happening to have an affect with current projects. All of our projects are on schedule as of now.”
With potential decline in area businesses, The Texan is still planned for development across from Stripes off Highway 181.
“I forwarded the agreement to the Texan this week,” Roberts said. “The project is still on schedule.”
Marathon Oil Corporation has a branch in Kenedy and stated the drop in permits isn’t uncommon.
“With respect to your question about permits in Karnes County, I’d like to refer you to our fourth quarter earnings deck from February which outlined successful results in both Atascosa and Gonzalez counties, in addition to Karnes County,” Marathon Oil Manager of Communications and Branding Megan McAtee said.
“It isn’t unusual for permits and activity to fluctuate from county to county as we develop across our Eagle Ford position.”
Ovintiv has implemented measures to maintain current projections through the year.
“Let me share with you some of the proactive steps we are taking,” Hassler said.
“First, we immediately moved to drop activity levels across the business. We dropped 10 rigs immediately and plan to drop an additional six rigs in May. As for the Eagle Ford/Karnes County program, there is little impact to our full year plans. Our program in the Eagle Ford was front-end loaded, meaning our drilling program was only slated for first half 2020.”
Ovintiv has felt the shift in the industry but has a plan in place.
“All companies are feeling the impact of decreased demand for oil and significantly lower oil prices,” Hassler said.
“We are fortunate that 70 percent of our oil and gas volumes for 2020 are hedged. This provides a cushion for cash flows and time to react and readjust our activity levels.”
During a drop in activity levels, Ovintiv strives to retain employees.
“Employees are the backbone of our company, and we are actively communicating our plans with them today,” Hassler said.
“They are all charged to find new efficiencies in our business and help us preserve margins. We have no plans to cut employees.”
The Marathon office in Kenedy recommended office employees work from home through the rest of this month.
“The health and safety of our employees, contractors and the community is our top priority,” McAtee said.
“As part of our efforts to help minimize the spread of Coronavirus, and in line with CDC guidance, we’ve recommended that our office employees – including those in the Kenedy office -- work from home through the end of March. Our teams are well prepared to manage operations remotely in a safe and responsible way. Our drilling and completions activity in the Eagle Ford is continuing, and we’re taking measures to minimize risks at each location.”
In light of the dramatic fall in commodity prices, Marathon Oil (NYSE: MRO) has announced an immediate capital spending reduction of at least $500 million relative to its previously communicated 2020 capital spending budget of $2.4 billion, according to a Marathon press release.
Specifically, Marathon will take the following steps to reduce its 2020 budget:
•Suspend further Resource Play Exploration (REx) drilling and leasing activity, driving a material reduction to the original $200 million REx budget for 2020;
•Immediately suspend all operated drilling and completion activity in Oklahoma, where the Company is currently running three rigs and one frac crew;
•Meaningfully reduce operated drilling and completion activity in the Northern Delaware, where the Company is currently running four rigs and one frac crew;
•Optimize development programs in the Eagle Ford and Bakken, where the Company is currently running eight rigs and three frac crews.